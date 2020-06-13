Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 111,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,795,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

