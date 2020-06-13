Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Black Hills worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.