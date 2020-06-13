Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Ingles Markets worth $30,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 217,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 750.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $3,938,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Ingles Markets stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,919. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $850.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

