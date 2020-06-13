Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 340,131 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340,131 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Tiffany & Co. worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIF. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

TIF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. 1,547,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

