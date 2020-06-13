Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 39,100 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,329. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.