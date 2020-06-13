Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 700 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 362,578 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,541,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 777,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 131,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

