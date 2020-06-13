Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.29. 845,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.