Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,318.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 265,189 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 1,296,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TV. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

