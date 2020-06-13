Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

GLPI stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 2,712,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 80,323 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

