General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $149.20. 1,825,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,152. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

