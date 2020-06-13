General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 671,291 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 100,589,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,988,480. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

