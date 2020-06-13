General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.50, approximately 18,876,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,125,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in General Motors by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

