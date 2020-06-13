Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($1.24). Genesco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

GCO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 671,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Genesco by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Genesco by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

