Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

GCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 671,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

