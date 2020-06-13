GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,728,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,112. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,631 shares of company stock valued at $322,204 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

