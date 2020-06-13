Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 4,003,271 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,195,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

GERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

The firm has a market cap of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,667,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 263,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 679,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

