Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,938.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

