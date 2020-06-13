Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.70% of Glacier Bancorp worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 505,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

