Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

