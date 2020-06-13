Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.51. 3,511,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

