Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,772 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,504,649. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

