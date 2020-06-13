Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,329,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 721,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

