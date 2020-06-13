Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,597,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $171.03. The stock had a trading volume of 273,560 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.30.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

