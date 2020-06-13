Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $652.46.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $17.46 on Friday, hitting $742.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $844.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

