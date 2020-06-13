Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $128.08. 5,864,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

