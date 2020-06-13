Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,093 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,658. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

