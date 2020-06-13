Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,837 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 8,159,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

