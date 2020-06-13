Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 6,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 188.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Chevron by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 704,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 5,857.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 78,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

