Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

NFLX traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,845. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

