Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 372,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 220,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 73,025,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,452,859. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

