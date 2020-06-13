Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 1,885,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

