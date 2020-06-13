Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,617,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,537,000 after buying an additional 130,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 9,573,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

