Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.17. 3,950,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

