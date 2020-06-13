Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $437,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.60. 111,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,824. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

