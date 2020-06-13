Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 221,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,804. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

