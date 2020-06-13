Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,356. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.