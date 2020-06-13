Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 25,727,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,077,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

