Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

