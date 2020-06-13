Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,550. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

