Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,926,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

