Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $296,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 881,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 310,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $34,793,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

WBA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,830. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

