Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,888,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 531,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.