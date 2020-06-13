Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.04% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDIV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 5,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

