Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 5,052 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10,753.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 521,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,152. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

