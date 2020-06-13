Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,804,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,736,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 692,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,029,000 after buying an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,949,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $186.36. 291,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,776. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $198.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

