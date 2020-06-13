Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,513. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.