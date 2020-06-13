Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. 2,202,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

