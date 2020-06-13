Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 73,435,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,088,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

