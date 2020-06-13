Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,546,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,167,000 after purchasing an additional 791,881 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 181,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $217.64. 12,038,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,906,832. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $547.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

