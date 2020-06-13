Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

